Nigeria: Miners' Deaths - NSCDC Suspends More Personnel, Orders 3-Day Half-Mast

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has suspended three more personnel and ordered three days of half-mast to mourn alleged illegal miners who died in its Niger State custody.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, announced on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 21 NSCDC officers and men had initially been suspended and summoned to the NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja, following the death of no fewer than 30 illegal mining suspects.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Afolabi said that the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, gave the directive in a solemn demonstration of institutional remorse, grief and absolute disapproval of the incident.

Audi said that this was aimed to signal a collective mourning and unwavering resolve to purge the system of bad eggs.

He added that all arrested personnel would be made available to the Presidential Independent Investigation Committee and other investigation panels for further investigation and possible prosecution.

NAN also reports that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had set up a 10-member independent investigative committee to examine the situation surrounding the demise of the victims.

According to the CG, the corps was built on integrity, professionalism, discipline, and absolute respect for the rule of law.

"We do not condone unprofessional conduct, high-handedness or any action that undermines the fundamental rights of citizens or the sacred trust reposed in us," he said.

He pledged on behalf of the service to continue to keep the public abreast of the outcome of the investigation.

"The leadership of the NSCDC will continue to show unwavering commitment to transparency, human rights protection and professional ethics," he assured.

Audi appreciated the patience and understanding of Nigerians as internal re-evaluation is ongoing. (NAN)