Nigeria: Protest As Hoodlums Break Into Female Hostel, Rape Student

Hundreds of students of the Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences, Jalingo, on Monday staged a peaceful protest following an overnight attack on one of the female hostels located outside the institution's premises.

The hoodlums allegedly raped a female student during the attack and inflicted injuries on her, including cutting one of her fingers.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday when the attackers invaded the hostel and dispossessed students of their phones and other valuables.

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The victim was subsequently taken to GSCN Hospital in the Mile 6 area of Jalingo for treatment, according to sources.

A students' union official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said the latest incident was the second attack on the students' hostels within two weeks.

He said the attackers had raided some hostels the previous week and stole phones and other valuables belonging to students.

"Yesterday night, the hoodlums came in their numbers and attacked one of the female students' hostels. They raped one of the students and also carted away phones belonging to the students and other valuables."

"They also cut one of the fingers of the student after raping her. She is now on admission at a private hospital located at Mile 6 area in Jalingo," he said.

According to him, students had complained to the school authorities following the first attack, after which the Commissioner for Tertiary Education visited the college and promised improved security.

"When the first attack happened last week, we complained to the school authorities and the Commissioner of Tertiary Education visited the college and promised that security measures would be put in place in all the hostels, but nothing was done," he said.

The students subsequently staged a protest at the college gate on Monday, demanding urgent intervention by the Taraba State Government and security agencies to protect them from further attacks.

The students also raised concerns over the continued use of hostels located outside the college premises despite the completion of hostel facilities within the institution.

The students' union official said the college has seven hostels -- one for male students and six for females -- but that students were still accommodated outside the premises.

"We have seven hostels, one for male and six for female, but students are all located outside the premises of the college and there is no adequate security, which exposed us, the students, to danger," he said.

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The attack comes days after the Taraba State Ministry of Tertiary Education visited the College of Nursing Sciences following a reported robbery attack on students' hostels.

The ministry said armed men had invaded the hostels, stolen mobile phones and assaulted students. It said 33 phones were reportedly stolen, while some students sustained injuries. Three phones and a cutlass were recovered at the scene, according to the ministry's report.

The ministry subsequently recommended urgent security measures around the hostels, intensified investigation and the relocation of students to safer accommodation. It also called for the completion and commissioning of the college's new hostels.

The Provost of the college, Dr Dorcas Dugule, when contacted, confirmed that she was handling the matter but declined to comment immediately.

"I am on top of the issue. I will not speak; please give me time," she said.