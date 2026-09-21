Nigeria: Shettima Arrives At 81st Unga, Says Nigeria Will Be Guided By National Interest

21 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The vice president arrives New York with two governors, some ministers and other officials.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in New York, United States, to represent President Bola Tinubu and lead Nigeria's delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA.

VP Shettima said Nigeria's engagements at the global gathering will be guided by the country's national interest, commitment to multilateralism and President Tinubu's consistent advocacy for reforms of global institutions to reflect contemporary economic and demographic realities.

"Our message in New York is clear. Nigeria believes in multilateralism, but the institutions that govern our world must become more representative, equitable, and responsive to the realities of today," Mr Shettima said.

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"We will engage our partners firmly from the standpoint of Nigeria's national interest while advancing President Tinubu's call for a global system that gives developing countries a stronger voice and a fairer opportunity to prosper."

The vice president arrived in the company of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Doris Uzoka-Anite, and other senior government officials.

On arrival in New York, Mr Shettima was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hadejia; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake; Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, and other senior government and diplomatic officials.

During the General Debate, Mr Shettima will deliver Nigeria's national statement, outlining the country's position on major international issues and priorities with direct implications for peace and security, development, economic growth and global cooperation.

Mr Shettima will also participate in high-level meetings and hold bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations, and development partners on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Nigeria is expected to use the engagements to reinforce its positions on reform of international financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance, technology access, and stronger representation for Africa in global decision-making.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

21st September, 2026

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