Kenya: Wanyonyi Denies Quitting Linda Mwananchi, Reaffirms Support for Sifuna

Nairobi — Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has rejected claims by Sirisia MP John Waluke that he has abandoned the Linda Mwananchi movement and returned to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), insisting that his political position remains unchanged.

Wanyonyi, who is seeking to become the next governor of Bungoma, said his decision to work with Linda Mwananchi followed consultations with people in the county and remained intact as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

The clarification follows remarks by Waluke that had suggested Wanyonyi was back in ODM and would pursue his gubernatorial bid under the party.

Wanyonyi said such statements had created confusion over his political alignment and urged the public to distinguish between the views of individual politicians and his official position.

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"I hold Hon. Waluke in high regard, and I recognise and appreciate the support and goodwill he has extended to me over time. I also respect his constitutional right to express his political views," Wanyonyi said.

"However, where such views differ from my own, it is important that the public is able to distinguish between personal opinions and my official political position."

Wanyonyi was categorical that his decision to join Linda Mwananchi had not changed.

"My decision to join Linda Mwananchi followed extensive consultations with the people of Bungoma and a careful consideration of the political direction I believe is in the best interest of our county and country. That decision remains unchanged," he said.

He also reaffirmed his support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who is leading the Linda Mwananchi political movement.

"I have been clear in my support for our son, Edwin Watenya Sifuna, and my position has not changed. We will continue to work within Linda Mwananchi as we prepare for the political choices that lie ahead," he said.

Waluke, who has publicly backed Wanyonyi's gubernatorial ambitions, had earlier maintained that the Westlands MP's political path was separate from Sifuna's movement. In July, however, he said he would support Wanyonyi's gubernatorial bid regardless of the political party or movement he joined.

Wanyonyi acknowledged that political circumstances were changing, particularly among leaders who were elected on an ODM ticket.

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"It's important to note that while many of us in Linda Mwananchi were elected on an ODM ticket, political circumstances and individual political alignments are evolving," he said.

He nevertheless maintained that politicians should communicate their own positions rather than speak on behalf of colleagues.

"What should remain clear, however, is that each leader is responsible for communicating their own political position. I will speak for myself," he said.

Wanyonyi also announced that his campaign secretariat is already operational and is headed by Eric Makokha.

He said official communication concerning his programmes, engagements and campaign activities would be issued either by him or through the secretariat.

The Westlands MP further sought to separate himself from positions taken by his political allies and supporters.

"I have great respect for my friends, colleagues and supporters, including those who may hold different political views or belong to different political formations. Their opinions are their own, and should not be interpreted as statements of my political position," he said.

He urged his supporters and Bungoma residents to disregard speculation and await official communication from him or his secretariat.

"We remain focused on Bungoma and on the work ahead. As we have said, Tim Bungoma, Sifuna Kenya. Nothing has changed," Wanyonyi said.