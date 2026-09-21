Somalia Says Intelligence Operation Kills Four Al-Shabab Members in Middle Shabelle

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency, with support from international partners, killed four members of the al-Shabab militant group and wounded another in planned operations in Middle Shabelle region, the agency said.

NISA said the operations took place in the Guulane and Al-Furqaan areas after the militants had left a meeting in Guulane. One of those killed was identified as Omar Siyaad Caraaye, whom the agency described as an al-Shabab leader responsible for tribal affairs in Middle Shabelle.

Two of the other militants killed were described as motorcycle drivers who were transporting the group's leaders, while the fourth was identified as a guard accompanying the militants, NISA said.

The operation also wounded Abdi Mohamed Nur, whom NISA identified as another al-Shabab leader responsible for tribal affairs. Two other leaders, Abdullahi Ali Caraaye and Abdi Daalane, narrowly escaped the operation, according to the agency.

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NISA did not provide details on the nature of the international support involved in the operation or specify whether the targets were struck from the air or ground.

The agency said the operation was part of continuing efforts to target al-Shabab leaders and networks and weaken the group's ability to recruit, organize and carry out attacks against civilians.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-linked militant group, has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than a decade and continues to carry out attacks despite repeated military operations against it.