Zimbabwe: Top Lawyer Uriri Rejects Chivayo's U.S.$350,000 Gift, Cites Legal Ethics

Top lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri has rejected controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's US$350,000 gift, saying accepting the offer could undermine his professional standing and independence as a legal practitioner.

Chivayo announced the gift on Monday morning, describing Uriri as a loyal and outstanding lawyer who deserved recognition in the form of a brand-new 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography valued at US$250,000.

Uriri represented President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the 2018 presidential election challenge at the Constitutional Court.

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"Your loyalty, legal brilliance, preparation and fearless advocacy have never gone unnoticed. Against this background, my dear brother please GO AND SEE VICTOR on Wednesday and collect your BRAND-NEW 2026 RANGE ROVER SPORT AUTOBIOGRAPHY, valued at US$250,000, fully paid for and ready for your collection. In addition, Victor will give you US$50,000 CASH FOR FUEL," Chivayo wrote on X.

Chivayo also extended the offer to Uriri's wife, who is also a lawyer.

"Please ask your beautiful wife MRS URIRI who's also a SENIOR and COMPETENT lawyer to accompany you and she will also get another 50 thousand USD as her handbag allowance."

However, less than two hours later, Uriri publicly declined the offer, saying he had already been paid in full for all legal services he had previously rendered to Chivayo.

"For clarity, we last spoke in June 2024, and I have undertaken no professional work for you since then. The historical work to which your tribute refers was performed in my professional capacity and paid for in full. My remuneration was for services actually rendered.

"Your announcement came as a complete surprise, without prior notice or discussion. Given the distance that has developed between us since our last conversation, the substantial nature of the gifts, and their express connection to past professional services, I must approach this gesture with particular care.

"My wife and I have carefully considered your announcement and must respectfully decline the vehicle and both cash gifts," Uriri replied on X.

Uriri said Zimbabwe's Legal Practitioners' Code of Conduct and international legal principles require lawyers to uphold integrity, maintain professional independence and disclose potential conflicts of interest.

"Zimbabwe's Legal Practitioners' Code of Conduct requires us to preserve our integrity, safeguard our professional independence and maintain public confidence in the profession.

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"The International Bar Association's principles and the International Commission of Jurists' writings likewise emphasise that a lawyer's professional judgment must remain independent and free from conflicting personal interests.

"Applying those standards to these circumstances, I consider it necessary to decline benefits that could reasonably create a perception of personal financial obligation extending beyond a concluded and fully remunerated professional engagement.

"My wife and I attach great importance to preserving both our professional standing and public confidence in our independence," Uriri said.

Chivayo's offer to Uriri comes after cleric Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International Church (UFIC) accepted a US$1 million gift offer from the businessman. Makandiwa and his wife received a 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Uriri becomes the second prominent figure to reject Chivayo's lavish gifts after Dr Eunor Guti, the wife of the late founder and Archbishop of ZAOGA FIF, Ezekiel Guti, turned down gifts reportedly worth more than US$250,000.