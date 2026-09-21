Kenya: Nairobi County Plans Mixed-Use Housing Project in Eastleigh

Nairobi — Nairobi County Government has invited bids to develop a mixed-use housing project on 1.279 acres in Eastleigh as part of its urban renewal programme.

The project will have at least 10 levels of apartments, with the first four floors mainly reserved for retail and commercial space.

The development will also include parking, canteens, washrooms and meeting areas, among other facilities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The project will be implemented through a Joint Venture (JV), with the county providing land as its equity contribution while the successful bidder finances the development and provides technical expertise.

The county has also allowed bidders to propose alternative housing development models suitable for the site, provided they meet the minimum requirements set out in the tender documents.

The Eastleigh project is part of the Nairobi Urban Renewal Programme, which targets the redevelopment of old housing estates and expansion of access to affordable housing and social infrastructure.

The programme is anchored on the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan (NIUPLAN), which identified the need to redevelop old developments and related social and physical infrastructure.

The county said the Eastlands Urban Renewal Master Plan was prepared with support from the World Bank and the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Nairobi County launched the first phase of the Urban Renewal Programme in 2015/16 to redevelop government housing estates through a similar Joint Venture framework.

The second phase targets old estates including Bahati, Maringo, Jericho, Lumumba, Ziwani, Bondeni, Embakasi, Kariobangi North, Githurai and Woodley.