Malawian Poet Sukali to Release Book Asking - Why Are We the Way We Are?

Malawian poet and author Joseph Daniel Sukali is preparing to release a new book that digs into one of the oldest questions there is -- how the experiences of childhood quietly shape the adults we become.

Don't expect easy answers or a step-by-step fix for your life. The book, instead, takes a reflective look at the journey from childhood into adulthood, and at the memories and lessons we carry with us without always realising it.

Not therapy, not self-help -- something else

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sukali is careful to position the book differently from the usual crowd. It doesn't claim to be therapy. It isn't another conventional self-help title either. It's a reflection on what it means to grow up, become an adult, and try to make sense of yourself along the way.

The book moves through the stages that shape identity -- childhood, puberty, family, love, faith, failure, loneliness, ambition, purpose -- weighing up both the small, easily forgotten moments and the bigger experiences that leave a mark.

At the centre of it all sits a simple but loaded question: why do we do the things we do, and why do we feel the way we feel?

"This is just how I am" -- or is it?

The book's central idea pushes back on that familiar shrug. Behaviours and emotional patterns people write off as "just my personality," Sukali suggests, often have a history -- roots that stretch back further than we tend to acknowledge.

In that sense, the book works something like a mirror. Moving through the different stages of growing up, it invites readers to look inward, spot patterns, and understand a bit more about how they became who they are.

Who it's for

The themes are likely to land with anyone who's ever wondered why certain memories won't let go, why old experiences keep shaping present-day choices, or why they react to life in ways they can't quite explain.

Sukali's pitch, ultimately, isn't about changing who you are. It's about understanding how you got here -- and, as he puts it, making a little more sense of "the person staring back from the mirror."