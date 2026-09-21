Malawi Queens Off to Flying Start in World Cup Qualifying Campaign

20 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Malawi Queens made a statement start to their Sydney 2027 Netball World Cup qualifying campaign, cruising to a 72-38 victory against Zambia in their opening World Cup qualifier.

The reigning powerhouse of African netball were in complete control throughout, dominating across all four quarters to open their qualifying journey in style.

The result sets the tone for a campaign built around the team's motto "Asatitole" -- a rallying cry the squad say reflects their determination to reclaim their standing in the international game.

Attention now turns to their next assignment against Kenya on Sunday, 20 September, with the match set for a 1pm local throw-up (2pm Nairobi time).

The Queens' road to Sydney 2027 continues to build momentum, with qualification for next year's World Cup firmly in their sights.

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