Nigeria: Adamawa Scholarship Portal Opens for 2026/2027 Applications

The Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund (ASSTF), Yola, has announced the opening of its portal for the 2026/2027 Local Scholarship applications for indigenous students of the state studying in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the management of the Fund, the application portal opened on September 17, 2026, and will remain accessible until October 10, 2026.

The scholarship exercise is open to both existing beneficiaries and newly admitted students of Adamawa State origin studying in recognised tertiary institutions across the country.

Eligible students are required to submit their applications through the Fund's official portal. Applicants residing or studying in areas with poor internet connectivity may also take advantage of the offline application option provided by the Fund.

The management cautioned applicants against multiple submissions, stressing that each eligible student should apply only once during the exercise.

The Fund encouraged qualified Adamawa students to complete their applications within the stipulated period to avoid missing the deadline.