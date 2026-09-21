Nigeria: Fintiri Commissions New Government House Jumu'ah Mosque in Yola

21 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commissioned a newly constructed Jumu'ah Mosque at the Government House in Yola.

The mosque, built by the Adamawa State Government, was formally opened for worship during a ceremony attended by prominent Islamic clerics, government officials, national and state leaders, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

The new facility will serve Muslim worshippers within the Government House and its environs, particularly for Friday congregational prayers and other religious activities.

The commissioning ceremony featured prayers for peace, unity and development in Adamawa State and Nigeria.

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