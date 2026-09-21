Nigeria: Fintiri Youth Empowerment & Development

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's administration has made youth empowerment and human capital development a major component of governance in Adamawa State, combining policy reforms, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship support, agriculture, education, digital innovation and targeted social interventions.

1. Adamawa State Youth Policy 2025

The administration introduced the Adamawa State Youth Policy 2025, providing a comprehensive framework for youth development and defining youth within the 15-40 age bracket. The policy focuses on education, employment, entrepreneurship, health, civic participation and 21st-century skills, with particular attention to rural youth, persons with disabilities, out-of-school youth and communities affected by insurgency.

It also provides for a youth database and portal to improve access to opportunities, coordination and monitoring of youth programmes.

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2. Financial Empowerment & Entrepreneurship

Through the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), the administration introduced the Fintiri Business Wallet, providing financial support to youth, women, petty traders, artisans and small businesses.

The programme has reached thousands of beneficiaries across the state, disbursed billions of naira to over 100,000-240,000+ beneficiaries, supporting entrepreneurship, strengthening small businesses and promoting economic self-reliance. Other PAWECA interventions similarly provide grants, training and social support to youth and women.

3. Skills Acquisition & Vocational Training

The administration has revitalised and expanded skills acquisition and technical training centres across Adamawa, offering practical training in areas such as electrical installation, welding and fabrication, automobile repairs, GSM repairs, tailoring and fashion design, carpentry, tiling, renewable energy and other trades.

Training programmes range from short-term courses to advanced one-year programmes, with participants in some programmes receiving monthly stipends, the capacity to train thousands annually (targets mentioned of 20,000+).

The establishment of the Adamawa State College of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Studies, Gulak, further strengthens the administration's drive to equip young people with practical skills, technological knowledge and entrepreneurial capacity.

4. Digital Skills & Adamawa Digital Academy

Digital development has become another major pillar of youth empowerment. Through partnerships and specialised programmes, young people are being exposed to coding, data analysis, digital marketing, e-commerce, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

The Adamawa Digital Academy expands this agenda by providing young people with access to structured digital learning, technology-driven skills and opportunities relevant to the emerging digital economy.

5. Agriculture & Food Security

The administration is also positioning agriculture as a source of employment and entrepreneurship for young people.

Through the 300-Hectare-per-LGA Food Security and Cluster Farming Programme, prepared farmland, agricultural inputs and extension services are provided to participating youth across the state. The initiative seeks to create jobs, increase agricultural productivity and strengthen food security.

Other interventions support livestock entrepreneurship, agricultural value chains and climate-resilient farming.

6. Education & Scholarships

The administration has expanded educational opportunities through the Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, supporting thousands of students within and outside the state.

Other interventions include free WAEC and NECO registration for eligible students, local and specialised scholarship programmes, overseas postgraduate opportunities--including the Fintiri Wings initiative--and the construction and development of model schools and other educational infrastructure.

7. Girl-Child Empowerment & Inclusion

Through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), thousands of schoolgirls have benefited from conditional cash transfers and other interventions designed to improve enrolment, attendance and retention.

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The programme complements wider efforts to expand educational and economic opportunities for girls and other vulnerable groups.

8. Employment, Sports & Social Development

The administration has also created employment opportunities through public-sector recruitment, infrastructure projects and other government interventions.

Sports development initiatives, including the Adamawa Governor's Cup, provide platforms for discovering and developing young sporting talents across the state.

9. Building Adamawa's Human Capital

Together, these initiatives represent a broad approach to youth development--combining education, skills, technology, entrepreneurship, agriculture, employment and financial empowerment.

Through the Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development, PAWECA, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and other institutions, the Fintiri administration has sought to move youth empowerment beyond temporary interventions towards sustainable skills, opportunities and economic participation.