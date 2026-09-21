Nigeria: Zamfara, World Bank Develop Dashboard to Track Projects

The Zamfara State Government, in collaboration with the World Bank and other development partners, is developing an executive dashboard to improve monitoring and visibility of government projects across the state.

The initiative was discussed at an engagement meeting involving World Bank project coordinators and representatives of donor-funded programmes in the state.

The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Zamfara State Operation Management and Development Agency (OMDA), Gusau, was chaired by the Commissioner for Finance and Portfolio Focal Person, Bello Auta.

Auta said the initiative was at the directive of Governor Dauda Lawal, adding that the dashboard would provide visibility of projects and strengthen accountability and transparency in their implementation.

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Presenting the concept, a World Bank consultant, Anthony Edozieuno, said the dashboard was designed to improve portfolio performance and accelerate project delivery.

He said the system was built around people, processes and technology and would remain the property of the Zamfara State Government.

Edozieuno said training would be organised for commissioners, permanent secretaries, project coordinators, accountants, procurement officers and monitoring and evaluation officers involved in the various projects.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of OMDA, Saadatu Abdu Gusau, the Director of Coordination, Ado Hamza Suleman, called for stronger collaboration among donor agencies to improve development outcomes.

The Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA), Habib Abubakar Gajam, urged project coordinators to apply the knowledge acquired and adopt the strategies discussed to improve project delivery.

Representatives of several programmes attended the meeting, including AGILE, ACReSAL, ANRiN, BHCPF, Cash Transfer, GEEP, HOPE-GOV, IMPACT, IFAD, NG-CARES, NFWP, RAAMP, L-PRES, SABER, SAPZ II, SOLID, SPIN and ZACADEP.