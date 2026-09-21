Uganda: Chidale Finishes Runner-Up in Uganda As Sunshine Tour Form Continues

Malawi's top-ranked professional golfer, Paul Chidale, produced a strong showing at the Pearl of Africa Sunshine Development Tour at Entebbe Golf Club in Uganda, finishing as runner-up in the event.

Chidale carded rounds of 67, 64 and 69 to finish on nine-under-par 204, four strokes behind eventual champion Ronald Rugumayo of Uganda. He shared second place on the leaderboard with Nigeria's Godwin Okoko, while England's Matt Millar and Slade Pickering tied for fourth on eight-under-par 205.

Speaking to SuperSport television after his round, Chidale said he was pleased with his overall performance despite some difficulties on the greens.

"I played well only that my putting was not on target. So, I later on settled for double putting," he said.

The golfer's trip to Uganda was sponsored by Jibs Security Services, whose managing director, Innocent Chikoko, said the company was pleased with the result.

"We are proud to have contributed towards his success and we hope he will continue to shine for the nation," Chikoko said.