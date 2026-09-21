Egypt: Bust of Agostinho Neto Inaugurated in Cairo

Cairo — Angola's first President, António Agostinho Neto, was honoured on Sunday in Cairo with the inauguration of a bust in Heroes' Square, as part of the celebrations marking National Hero's Day and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Angola and Egypt.

The bust was unveiled by Angola's Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, and the Governor of Cairo Province, Ibrahim Saber, during a ceremony attended by officials from both countries and invited guests.

Located in Al-Horreya Garden on Zamalek Island, the bust of Agostinho Neto now forms part of a site that features 24 statues of Egyptian and foreign historical figures, including Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, Colombian independence leader Francisco Santander and the founder of the Republic of Chile, Bernardo O'Higgins.

Before the unveiling ceremony, Filipe Zau recalled the political trajectory of the Founder of the Nation and highlighted key moments in Angola's struggle for independence, referring to the political, diplomatic and logistical support provided by former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

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For his part, Ibrahim Saber expressed satisfaction that Cairo was hosting the bust of Agostinho Neto, whom he described as one of Africa's leading historical figures.

The governor said the tribute was in line with the directive of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed El-Sisi to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with African countries.

According to Ibrahim Saber, the presence of Agostinho Neto's bust in the heart of Cairo symbolises the historic ties of friendship linking Angola and Egypt.

In turn, Angola's Ambassador to Egypt, Maquento Lopes, said the tribute carried great historical and cultural significance, as it takes place within the framework of the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Angola and Egypt are marking 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, at a time when both countries are seeking to give new momentum to bilateral cooperation.

Luanda and Cairo intend to strengthen their partnership in areas such as the economy, energy, agriculture, education and culture, as well as political coordination on regional and African issues.

MR/ART/DOJ