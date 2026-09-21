Algeria: President Tebboune Hails Rapid Compensation for Wildfire Victims, Orders Process Completion

20 September 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, commended the rapid pace of the compensation procedures for wildfire victims, ordering the government to complete any remaining compensation operations, according to a statement from the Council of Ministers.

The statement said that the President of the Republic "praised the rapid pace of the compensation procedures for wildfire victims, especially in the provinces of Jijel, as it was the most affected.

He thanked and encouraged all government members for their efforts, particularly those directly involved in the operation." As part of the same effort, he directed officials to "finalize all remaining compensation payouts without delay, where applicable."

The President of the Republic reiterated his hopes that "this popular and governmental solidarity has somewhat alleviated the burden of the great tragedy that struck our citizens in some provinces of our beloved homeland, and emphasized that their state has stood and will always stand by their side."

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