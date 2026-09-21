Somalia, Pakistan Discuss Strengthening Air Force Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with a senior Pakistani Air Force delegation at the presidential palace to discuss strengthening Somalia's air force and expanding defense cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation was led by Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Pakistan's air defense commander and deputy chief of the Pakistan Air Force, according to the Somali presidency.

Somalia's Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, army chief Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud and Air Force commander Brig. Gen. Abdirisaq Mahmoud Haji also attended the meeting.

The talks focused on efforts to accelerate the development of Somalia's air force, including improving operational capabilities, training and the professional development of its personnel.

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The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen defense cooperation between Somalia and Pakistan, as Mogadishu works to develop its national security institutions and increase the capabilities of its armed forces.

Somalia has been seeking to build up its air force as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and reduce reliance on international military support.

The government has placed increased emphasis on developing the capacity of the Somali armed forces as responsibility for national security operations continues to shift toward Somali forces.

The meeting forms part of broader efforts by Somalia to develop its air defense capabilities and improve the training and readiness of its military personnel.

The Somali presidency said cooperation with Pakistan would contribute to efforts to develop the air force and support the wider objectives of the armed forces' command.