Nigeria: Katsina Security Operatives Arrest Pos Dealer Over Alleged Bandit Financing

Security operatives in Katsina State have arrested a Point of Sale (PoS) operator and motorcycle spare parts dealer, Isiyaku Nasiru, over alleged involvement in a financial network linked to a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Muhammadu.

Nasiru was arrested alongside Abubakar Sayaya, Nura Baka Sati and Ubale Mai Cange during separate operations conducted by the Katsina State Security Watch Corps in Matazu and neighbouring communities between Thursday and Saturday.

The chairman of Matazu Local Government Area, Shamsuddeen Muhammad Sayaya, confirmed the arrests, saying the four suspects were being investigated over their alleged connections with the bandit network.

Investigators alleged that Nasiru processed between ₦3 million and ₦5 million daily through PoS transactions as part of the financial operations of the suspected criminal network.

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The money was allegedly transferred to another associate believed to be involved in procuring weapons, ammunition and motorcycles for the bandit group.

Security sources said Nasiru allegedly provided information about the transactions during interrogation and expressed regret over his alleged involvement.

Authorities are reportedly examining the financial trail to determine the extent of the network and establish whether other individuals were involved.

Investigators also alleged that Abubakar Sayaya confessed to collecting ammunition from Ubale Mai Cange on the instruction of a senior bandit commander identified as Lawal, also known as Yaya.

Ubale allegedly admitted supplying ammunition on two occasions.

Nura Baka Sati, meanwhile, was accused of selling cattle for the bandit leader and providing food and other logistical support to the group.

The arrests have reportedly unsettled residents of Matazu, particularly because some of the suspects were known in the community as businessmen and long-time residents.

A resident who identified himself as Imrana said Nasiru had operated a PoS and spare parts business in the area for years and was regarded as a peaceful trader.

"Many of us never imagined he could be linked to anything like this. The investigation should uncover everyone involved," he said.

Matazu is among the Katsina local government areas that have suffered repeated attacks and kidnappings, with the insecurity affecting farming, trade and forcing residents from their communities.

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The security situation in the area attracted national attention in May 2026 after retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife were abducted along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli Road.

The retired general later died in captivity, while his wife was rescued.

A Katsina-based security analyst, Abubakar Ibrahim, called for a thorough investigation based on evidence, stressing the need to respect the suspects' right to due process.

He said anyone established to have knowingly financed or facilitated banditry should face prosecution in accordance with the law.

However, he cautioned that allegations against the suspects should not be treated as proof of guilt until established through investigation and due process.

When contacted, the Special Assistant to Governor Dikko Umar Radda on Security, Yusuf Ibrahim Safana, said he would verify the arrests.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sadik Aliyu, said the Command had yet to receive an official report on the operation.