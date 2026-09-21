Nigeria: NDLEA Marathon - 3 Edo Students Win Scholarships, Emerge Wada Ambassadors

Three secondary school students who emerged winners of the maiden Okpebholo-Marwa Mini Marathon Against Drug Abuse in Edo State have been rewarded with one-year full academic scholarships and decorated as War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Student Ambassadors.

The marathon, organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, in collaboration with the Edo State Drug Control Committee (ESDCC), was held at the weekend in Benin City, with more than 100 students from four public secondary schools taking part.

The race, tagged "Running Against Drug Abuse," began at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub on Airport Road, passed through King Square and ended at the starting point.

Ojie Victor of Edopkolor Grammar School emerged winner, while his schoolmate, Osamende Bright, finished second. Chambaivi Miracle placed third.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The three students were subsequently decorated as WADA Student Ambassadors.

Victor, an SS III student, will also receive free registration for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as part of his reward.

Flagging off the race, Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Pius Alile, commended the NDLEA and ESDCC for the initiative, describing it as an investment in the future of young people.

He said the state government remained committed to youth development and building a drug-free society, while announcing the Governor's approval of the scholarships for the three winners.

The NDLEA Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, described the event as historic, saying it was the first mini marathon in the country dedicated exclusively to secondary school students as part of an anti-drug campaign.

He said the initiative was designed to complement drug-law enforcement with positive youth engagement through sports, education, physical fitness and empowerment.

Ofoyeju charged the student-athletes to return to their schools and communities as ambassadors of the anti-drug campaign, urging them to reject illicit substances and encourage peers struggling with substance abuse to seek help.

He added that the marathon would also provide an avenue for talent identification and grassroots sports development, potentially helping to discover future elite athletes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Drug Policy, Andrew Efe, said the Okpebholo-Marwa Marathon would become an annual event.

Efe commended the participating students, schools and security agencies for supporting the initiative, saying it was designed to deepen awareness among young people about the dangers of substance abuse.

The event ended with a rallying call from the organisers and participants: "Run for health! Run for life! Run against drug abuse!"