Rwanda: 'It Is Their Basic Right to Dream' - Umutoni's Vision for Youth, Culture and Rwanda's Creative Future

opinion

"It is their basic right to dream." That belief lies at the heart of State Minister for Youth and Arts Sandrine Umutoni's vision for Rwanda's young people, empowering them to realise their potential through creativity and entrepreneurship.

Speaking to Darrell Kofkin, Umutoni explained that the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Youth and Arts reflects recognition of the creative economy as a significant driver of job creation, economic growth and international engagement.

"The creative economy is generating trillions of dollars around the world," she said, noting that Africa accounts for less than five per cent of this value despite its immense creative output. The sector is "continuously growing" and "continuously generating employment across the board".

Empowering the youth

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Reflecting on the recent International Youth Day, Umutoni highlighted three themes: health, empowerment and ambition.

Young people, she said, were encouraged to "go big or think big".

"It is their basic right to dream. It is in their own power to go to the field and start working to realise that vision that they have for themselves," she said.

Umutoni acknowledged that some young people feel discouraged about the future, yet she remains optimistic about the role they can play in shaping a better world.

"There is still room to change things. Ultimately there is still room for them to build a more peaceful community for themselves and for future generations," she said.

Central to this vision is the development of both technical and soft skills. While technical competence remains important, Umutoni stressed the growing value of emotional intelligence, communication and adaptability.

"We want young people who are able to come into a room and read the room, who are able to see beyond what's in front of them and understand that there is so much strength in having compassion, in being a very good communicator, in being able to adapt, because this world is changing so very fast," she said.

"Beyond entrepreneurship, there is also an important role for young people as intentional consumers of products such as clothing, music and other cultural goods. By supporting locally produced music, fashion, film and cultural experiences, young people help create jobs, preserve cultural heritage and strengthen national pride. In doing so, they contribute to a creative economy that reflects and promotes a positive Rwandan identity."

Creative success on the global stage

The Minister pointed to the recent success of the Rwandan film Ben'Imana, which earned the Caméra d'Or and the FIPRESCI award at the Cannes Film Festival, as evidence of Rwanda's growing international presence in the creative industries.

Audiences across cultures connected with the film, sending "a strong message about the power of the arts to speak to the humanity of people; and to young filmmakers in Rwanda, that their stories are worth telling on the world stage".

The success of Ben'Imana demonstrates that stories rooted in local culture can resonate internationally. Rwanda's growing profile through events such as Kwita Izina and major performances at BK Arena further reflects the country's emergence as a destination for culture, creativity and innovation.

Fashion, music and cultural identity

Umutoni also praised partnerships that are helping Rwandan creatives access international markets.

She highlighted the recent collaboration between the University of Westminster, the British High Commission Kigali, the Rwanda High Commission in the UK and other partners that enabled eight established Rwandan fashion entrepreneurs to participate in Rwanda on Regent Street in London.

The event attracted members of the African and Rwandan diaspora, buyers, media, investors and other stakeholders, generating significant interest and creating partnerships that have since evolved into new business opportunities and commercial collaborations.

She described such initiatives as a "blueprint" for the future, demonstrating how universities, governments, civil society and the private sector can work together to nurture talent and strengthen Rwanda's creative economy.

Umutoni believes such programmes can inspire the next generation:

"This is another opportunity they can look to, and understand that if you work hard enough, that you know what your story and your brand is about, there will be a market for it."

Cultural authenticity as a competitive advantage

As Rwanda's creative industries continue to develop, filmmakers, fashion designers, musicians and other artists have an important role to play in ensuring that commercial success does not come at the expense of cultural authenticity. The experiences of countries such as Nigeria and Ghana demonstrate how music, film and fashion can achieve global success while remaining firmly rooted in local identity.

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The recent international success of Ben'Imana and Rwanda on Regent Street, along with the prominence of cultural music and dance at recent events, demonstrates that authenticity is increasingly recognised as a competitive advantage. Established artists help showcase Rwandan culture to new audiences while creating opportunities for young artists to share the traditions, stories and values that make Rwanda unique.

As Rwanda continues its journey towards becoming a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, Umutoni's message is clear: creativity is both a form of cultural expression and a strategic asset capable of generating employment, unlocking opportunity and helping young people turn their dreams into reality.

"Through ethically responsible production and consumption, Rwanda's creative industries can remain both culturally authentic and globally competitive, strengthening national identity while sharing Rwanda's unique stories with the world."

The writer is Rwanda Programme Lead and Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship at the University of Westminster. He recently interviewed State Minister for Youth and Arts for an upcoming documentary exploring youth, entrepreneurship and the future of Rwanda's creative economy.