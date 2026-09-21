Malawi's Kidnapping Wave Exposes Cracks in Police Accountability

A string of high-profile abductions across Malawi has prompted the country's leading human rights watchdog to demand that police go beyond rescuing victims and start dismantling the criminal networks behind the crimes.

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) says the Malawi Police Service owes the public answers -- not just about who carried out the abductions, but about their motives, where the weapons came from, and whether the cases point to something larger and more organised.

CHRR executive director Michael Kaiyatsa argued that rescuing a victim cannot be where accountability ends; the public also deserves to know what happened and whether anyone will be held responsible.

The case that has drawn the most scrutiny is the abduction of British national Nusrat Osman, 47, allegedly seized in Blantyre on 11 September by four unidentified men travelling in a Nissan Dualis.

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She was freed on 17 September in an operation during which a police officer, Deputy Inspector Noel Kayira, was struck by a bullet in the crossfire.

Police accounts of the operation's aftermath have already shifted once: officials first said four suspects had been shot dead, before Inspector General Richard Luhanga later revised that figure down to two. A Mozambican national and a Malawian suspect reportedly died afterwards at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

For CHRR, that inconsistency is itself a warning sign. The organisation argues that unexplained gaps in the official account do more than fuel rumour -- they chip away at public trust in how police handle major operations, and in the wider security system.

The group has raised similar concerns about the February kidnapping of Crossroads Hotel managing director Sameer Sacranie, who returned home after 33 days still waiting for a clear explanation of what happened to him.

Security analyst Alex Chisiano offered a wider read on the pattern: kidnappings used to be handled by police largely out of public view, but the emergence of high-profile victims has piled pressure on the service to be more forthcoming, even where some operational details may legitimately need to stay confidential.

Chisiano also flagged a harder problem -- that the involvement of influential or well-connected figures in these cases could complicate police efforts to be transparent, and called for policing that stays professional and independent regardless of who is involved.