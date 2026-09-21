Malawi: 'We Built Your Democracy' - Bishop's Savage Reminder to Malawi's Leaders

21 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

The venue was the message.Bishop Martin Mtumbuka didn't deliver this at a press conference or a pastoral letter -- he did it from the altar, during a Mass built around 125 years of Catholic presence in Malawi. That matters.

The Malawian Catholic Church has a specific institutional memory of speaking from the pulpit at moments of political tension -- the 1992 pastoral letter Living Our Faith is the textbook example, credited with helping crack open one-party rule under Banda.

By invoking that letter directly, His Grace Mtumbuka wasn't just criticizing today's politicians; he was reminding the country the Church has done this before, and reserving the right to do it again.

The criticism is pointed but deliberately non-partisan. He didn't name DPP, MCP, or UTM. "Politicians" as a class, "powerful politicians and their cronies" plundering parastatals -- this is a broadside at the political culture itself, not a specific administration. That's a common and often effective move for religious leaders in Malawi: it lets them stay above the fray of party politics while still landing real blows, and it's harder for any one party to dismiss as opposition-aligned attack.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The self-congratulation is doing work too. Claiming credit for 1992 while pointedly noting "not everything that came after that is nice to us" is the Church drawing a line between what it helped build (democracy) and what politicians have done with it since (the implication being: not much). It's a classic contrast structure -- we gave you the tool, you're using it badly.

The government's response was thin. Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha showing up as guest of honour and offering only that government is "working to address the challenges" is a fairly standard non-answer -- acknowledging the criticism without engaging with its substance (corruption at parastatals, power outages, mismanagement).

Worth noting he was there as guest of honour at a Church anniversary, not fielding questions, so a fuller response was never really the format's purpose.

Bigger picture: this fits a broader pattern in Malawi right now -- CHRR pushing police on kidnappings, Kabambe and Usi both hammering the DPP on corruption, and now the bishops weighing in on governance and parastatal looting.

Independent and religious institutions are converging on the same critique from different directions, which tends to carry more weight with the public than any single opposition figure's attacks -- it's harder to write off as "just politics" when the Catholic Church is saying it from a pulpit at a 125th-anniversary Mass.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.