South Africa: Police Arrest Three Suspects for Murder Victim Found in Dawn Park

Demonstrators dressed in black gathered on the Sea Point promenade to show solidarity with those affected by gender-based violence. Over a thousand people participated in Cape Town (file photo).

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made a breakthrough in the murder investigation of the ninth victim in the series of murder cases involving women currently under investigation in Gauteng.

Three suspects, comprising one man and two women, were arrested over the weekend by members of the Gauteng Murder and Robbery Unit in connection with the murder.

Police discovered the body of a ninth woman on Thursday (17 September 2026) morning in Dawn Park, Boksburg. Her body was found following the discovery of eight bodies in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

The trio is expected to appear on Monday before the Boksburg Magistrates' Court.

The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, said police are seized with all nine murder cases, with each case receiving priority attention.

"We remain committed to ensuring that these investigations are pursued with the urgency and determination they require. Our investigators are following all available leads and are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice," said Lieutenant General Dimpane.

Further details regarding the case will be ventilated in court.

After the woman's body was found, police appealed to community members to share any information that may assist with the investigations by calling the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or by providing anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.