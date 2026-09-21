South Africa: SAWS Warns of Rainfall and Thundershowers

21 September 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast that a surface high-pressure system will extend its ridge into the eastern and southern parts of the country this week, bringing isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Windy conditions are also expected in some areas.

Monday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The weather service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, hail, and excessive lightning expected.

These conditions could lead to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements across KwaZulu-Natal.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The extended forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday indicates partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.