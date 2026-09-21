South Africa: SAWS Warns of Rainfall and Thundershowers

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast that a surface high-pressure system will extend its ridge into the eastern and southern parts of the country this week, bringing isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Windy conditions are also expected in some areas.

Monday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The weather service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, hail, and excessive lightning expected.

These conditions could lead to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements across KwaZulu-Natal.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The extended forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday indicates partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected.