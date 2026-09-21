Zimbabwe: Top Lawyer Turns Down Chivayo's U.S.$350k Gift Package

Advocate Lewis Uriri has declined a lavish gift package from Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, citing the need to protect his professional independence and the integrity of the legal profession.

Chivayo had publicly praised Uriri for his legal work over the years, offering him a brand-new 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography valued at US$250,000, along with US$50,000 in cash for fuel.

The businessman also offered a further US$50,000 cash gift to Uriri's wife, who is also a senior lawyer.

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But in a detailed response, Uriri said he and his wife had carefully considered the offer and decided to respectfully decline the vehicle and both cash gifts.

He said he had not undertaken any professional work for Chivayo since their last conversation in June 2024, adding that all fees for the historical legal services mentioned in the businessman's tribute had already been paid in full.

Uriri said the unexpected nature and substantial value of the gifts, as well as their connection to his previous professional work, required careful consideration.

He said accepting the benefits could create the perception of a financial obligation beyond a professional engagement that had already been concluded.

The lawyer emphasised that his decision was guided by the need to uphold integrity, independence and public confidence in the legal profession.

"The decision is nevertheless firm: we will not accept the vehicle or either of the cash gifts," Uriri stated.

He thanked Chivayo for his generous words and recognition of his past legal work, but said declining the offer was necessary to preserve his professional independence.

Uriri also asked the businessman to understand and respect the couple's decision.

The public exchange comes amid Chivayo's frequent announcements of expensive gifts to prominent individuals including vehicles and cash, often shared on social media.