Africa: AU, UN Reinforce Joint Commitments On Peace, Economy and Resource Equity

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres have co-chaired a high-level AU-UN meeting on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly to deepen strategic cooperation, strengthen peace and security frameworks, and advance global financial reforms in support of Africa.

According to a social media post by the AU, the meeting reaffirmed the two institutions' shared commitment to supporting Africa's efforts to address structural challenges and promote a fairer international order. Key issues discussed included reform of the international financial architecture, debt sustainability, and ensuring that African countries derive greater value from their critical mineral resources.

The two sides underscored the strategic importance of AU-UN cooperation, including the three existing cooperation frameworks, and the need to finalise the joint roadmap beyond 2026. The United Nations was reaffirmed as a key partner of the AU in addressing peace and security challenges on the continent.

On peace and security, the meeting highlighted the need to strengthen Africa's peace and security architecture, reinforce preventive diplomacy and mediation, and ensure adequate resources to support African-led solutions to African challenges.

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The discussions also reviewed developments in the Sahel, Libya, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including continued support for the mediation led by Togo in the DRC.

The meeting further expressed concern over external shocks, including conflicts, disruptions to global supply chains, and maritime chokepoints, which are placing additional pressure on African economies and food security. The potential impact of climate-related events was also highlighted.

The two sides agreed on the need for concrete follow-up action, including finalising the AU-UN roadmap, planned engagements on Libya and Sudan, identifying countries most vulnerable to food insecurity, and developing contingency measures through strengthened coordination and financing.