Sudan: Health Quarantine Facilities - Sudan's 'First Line of Defense' Against Cross-Border Epidemics

KHARTOUM — Khartoum hosted the annual meeting of health quarantine directors under the theme "Effective Partnership, Joint Planning toward Better-Prepared Points of Entry for Enhanced Health Security." The meeting brought together officials from the Federal Ministry of Health, the Sovereignty Council, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to review 2026 performance and formulate the 2027 work plan.

Director General of Border Crossings and Entry Points at the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lieutenant General Yasser Mohamed Osman, said efforts were underway to upgrade the country's various border crossings. He cited the development of the Argeen crossing under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) arrangement, alongside plans to improve other crossings and strengthen their capacity.

He said the border-crossing authority was operating under exceptional circumstances and limited resources, making effective partnerships essential to development efforts. He also commended the role of border crossings during the war.

Federal Health Undersecretary Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed described health quarantine facilities as "the first line of defense against epidemics," praising their performance during the war, particularly at Port Sudan, Wadi Halfa, and Argeen.

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He said health threats remained, amid outbreaks in several neighboring countries and the return of large numbers of Sudanese to the country. He directed early preparations for 2027, including reviewing current performance, strengthening continuous staff training, and providing the vehicles, equipment, and other resources needed to improve the efficiency of points of entry.

Acting Director General of Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control, Dr. Al-Fadil Mohamed Mahmoud, said the meeting was the first annual gathering of health quarantine directors held in Khartoum since government institutions returned to the state. It aims to review performance and establish the 2027 work plan.

He praised quarantine facilities for their role during the war, including receiving returnees and providing health services and clinics at various points of entry, describing them as "a safety valve, particularly during wartime."

Director of the Quarantine Department, Dr. Al-Fatih Rabie, affirmed that health quarantine constitutes the country's first line of defense against cross-border health threats through surveillance, early detection, and rapid response.

He said current circumstances required upgrading points of entry, improving preparedness, meeting essential operational needs, and providing continuous training, particularly in disease surveillance, response, and reporting mechanisms, while strengthening partnerships and ensuring adequate protective equipment.

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Rabie announced plans to develop an emergency preparedness plan in coordination with partners, describing the meeting as "a new beginning" toward enhancing the quarantine system's capacity to address current and emerging health risks.

WHO representative Dr. Kado Simon warned that epidemics know no borders, calling for stronger coordination, joint action, and efforts to close existing gaps to ensure a more effective health response.

The meeting is also scheduled to feature specialized papers and discussions on the challenges facing health quarantine facilities and priorities for 2027.