Sudan Ambassador to Doha Meets Qatar University President

21 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

DOHA — Sudan's Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Badr-Eddin, met with Qatar University President Dr. Omar Mohamed Al-Ansari as part of efforts to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, held at Dr. Al-Ansari's office, discussed a number of issues of mutual interest. The two sides stressed the importance of developing partnerships in higher education and scientific research, expanding opportunities for academic exchange, and exploring prospects for advancing academic and research partnerships in ways that enrich scientific and cultural exchange.

Read the original article on SNA.

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