South Africa: Media Statement - Sanral Contractor's Behaviour Unacceptable and Regrettable, Says Committee On Transport Chair

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mr Donald Selamolela, has said the reported incident appearing in a video involving a South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) contractor is unacceptable and regrettable.

The committee notes the ministerial instruction to SANRAL for a review of the contractual commitments associated with a Zimbabwean-owned company.

Mr Selamolela said: "It is unacceptable that this kind of behaviour was brazenly displayed by someone in the civil engineering and construction industry; it is right up there when it comes to alienation of women in our country, especially black women. On behalf of the Portfolio Committee, I condemn the incident, which should never have happened."

A video of a Zimbabwean man believed to have been recorded at Sandton's Vlamo night club went viral, sparking debates about the violence directed at women in South Africa. The man is seen intimidating three women and even threatening to murder them.

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This kind of behaviour should not be tolerated, said Mr Selamolela. "We have been patient for too long against those who perpetuate these unacceptable behaviours. The processes that have been invoked can never be enough sanction. In addition, there needs to be a thorough follow-up on all performance related to this contractor," he said.

"We reiterate once more that in South Africa there is no place nor time for violence directed at women. There should be consequences. We will not have vultures lead in institutions and companies where we seek to increase participation of women."

He called on all state-owned companies to sanction those perpetuating violence against women in the workplace place and in society more generally.