Uganda: Busia Mobilises Parents As Low Learner Turnout Marks Third-Term Opening

Busia — Busia District education authorities have urged village chairpersons to intensify mobilisation of parents to ensure learners return to school as the third term begins. The call follows concerns over low attendance in some schools, with education officials warning that children remaining at home could affect their preparation for promotional and national examinations.

The Ministry of Education and Sports officially opened schools for the third term on September 14, with learners expected to resume classes as schools prepare candidates for national examinations and promote pupils in lower classes to the next level.

Busia District Education Officer Anthony Wanyama said some parents were still keeping their children at home on the belief that no meaningful teaching takes place during the first week of the term. He described the practice as wrong and asked village chairpersons to help sensitise parents on the importance of sending their children back to school immediately.

Wanyama said the district education department had started monitoring and inspecting schools from the first day of the term to ensure teachers report and begin lessons immediately.

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At Dabani Boys Primary School, the acting headteacher Irene Lydia said learner attendance remained low compared to the more than 1,000 pupils enrolled at the school last term. She appealed to parents to allow their children to return to school.

Charles Hajusu, headteacher of Dabuus Nursery and Primary School, also urged parents to return their children to school after the three-week holiday. He advised parents facing challenges meeting school requirements to engage the school administration rather than keeping their children at home, saying learners can begin classes as parents work to provide the requirements.

Joshua Wabwire, a resident, said he had decided to send his child to school despite facing challenges in providing food and other requirements.

Busia District LCV Chairperson John Charles Namayindi said keeping school-going children at home undermines education standards. He said the district was planning a crackdown on parents who deliberately keep their children away from school.

Education officials are encouraging parents, schools and local leaders to work together to improve attendance throughout the term, particularly as candidates prepare for their final examinations.