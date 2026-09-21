Uganda: Cheptegei Honoured By Uganda Embassy in Denmark After Copenhagen Bronze

Uganda's celebrated long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has been hosted by the Ugandan Embassy in Copenhagen following his bronze-medal performance at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Uganda's Ambassador to Denmark and the Nordic and Baltic States, Margaret M. Otteskov, hosted Cheptegei and fellow Ugandan athletes at a reception organised to celebrate their participation and recognise Cheptegei's continued contribution to Uganda's profile on the international athletics stage.

On behalf of the Government and people of Uganda, the Ugandan diaspora community in Denmark and Embassy staff, Ambassador Otteskov congratulated Cheptegei on his performance and commended his discipline, resilience, determination and commitment to excellence.

She also recognised the contribution of Cheptegei's coaches and technical team, sponsors and partners, Uganda Athletics, the Ugandan diaspora in Denmark and across the Nordic region, and the Government of Uganda in supporting the country's participation in international sport.

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In his remarks, Cheptegei thanked Ambassador Otteskov and the Embassy for hosting him and the Ugandan athletics team.

He called for increased and sustained funding for athletics and the wider sports sector, saying timely financial and logistical support is essential for athletes to prepare adequately and deliver stronger performances at international competitions.

Cheptegei also highlighted the role of athletics in promoting Uganda internationally, saying the sport provides the country with an important platform for global visibility, country branding and tourism promotion.

He noted that marketing Uganda internationally can be costly, while success at major athletics competitions can generate significant exposure for the country.

"When a Ugandan athlete wins a medal at a major international championship, the Ugandan national anthem is played, the national flag is raised and international media attention is immediately directed towards Uganda," Cheptegei said.

He argued that the visibility generated through athletics can complement Uganda's efforts to promote the country as a destination for tourism, investment and international engagement.

Cheptegei encouraged the Ambassador to continue advocating for increased investment in athletics, particularly to ensure athletes receive timely logistical support, adequate preparation and the resources required to compete effectively at the highest level.

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Responding to Cheptegei's call, Ambassador Otteskov said the international visibility generated by Ugandan athletes complements the country's tourism and investment promotion efforts by creating awareness of Uganda's natural attractions, people, culture and investment opportunities.

"Cheptegei's latest achievement in Copenhagen is particularly significant because it comes on Danish soil, before the eyes of the international athletics community and the Ugandan diaspora in Denmark and across the Nordic region. Your performance once again demonstrates Uganda's ability to compete and excel on the global stage," Otteskov said.

The Ambassador also encouraged young Ugandans to draw inspiration from Cheptegei's journey, highlighting discipline, sacrifice, hard work and faith as qualities that can help them compete successfully at the highest level.

She extended appreciation to Cheptegei's coaches and technical team, sponsors and partners, Uganda Athletics, the Ugandan diaspora community and the Government of Uganda for their contribution to his continued success.

Otteskov reaffirmed the Embassy's commitment to celebrating and supporting Ugandan athletes whose achievements contribute to the country's international image and inspire the next generation.

"May you continue to run with purpose, inspire generations and raise the Ugandan flag ever higher," she said.

The Uganda Embassy in Copenhagen congratulated Cheptegei, Team Uganda, the athlete's technical team, sponsors, partners and the Ugandan diaspora on the achievement.