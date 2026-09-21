Uganda: Beyond National Cleaning Day, Nsambya Residents Take Charge of Their Neighbourhood

As Uganda steps up efforts to make community cleaning a regular responsibility, residents of Nsambya are showing what that responsibility can look like on the ground.

Residents joined local leaders and community partners to clear rubbish and clean drainage channels in Gogonya, Nsambya Central, during a cleanup organised by Brass for Africa in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The activity comes as the government rolls out a mandatory National Cleaning Day on the last Saturday of every month, when communities are expected to spend three hours cleaning their surroundings, including roads, drainage systems, markets, schools and other public spaces. The initiative is being conducted under the theme, "A Clean Uganda is Everybody's Business."

The Nsambya community cleanup brought that message to the local level, with leaders emphasising the importance of residents taking an active role in addressing challenges affecting their neighbourhoods.

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Tusubira Fredrick Boban, the Area Councillor, LC III, Nsambya Central A, said the problem of garbage in Kampala requires residents to take action in the communities where they live.

"Good hygiene, good health, good sanitation starts with you as an individual," Boban said.

He said residents should not wait for government-led cleaning exercises before taking action.

"To live in a good, clean environment, you don't wait for the government. It starts with you, whereby government will just come in to support where we've started and lend us a hand in as far as cleaning our premises, cleaning our zones, our constituencies, our communities, all societies is concerned," he said.

The scale of Kampala's waste challenge makes such community participation important. According to figures cited by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja when the National Cleaning Day was announced, Kampala generates between 2,000 and 25,000 tonnes of solid waste each day, while only 50-60 per cent is collected and disposed of. Uncollected waste can block drainage channels and contribute to environmental and health risks.

In Gogonya, local leaders said the cleanup also needs to be followed by changes in how residents handle waste.

Ssebyayi Francis, LC1 Chairman of Gogonya II, Nsambya Central Parish, urged residents to avoid dumping rubbish in trenches and drainage channels.

"The purpose of this cleanup is not only to support us, but also to teach us what we can do ourselves, keeping the drainage channels clean and making sure we do not dump rubbish or waste in them," he said.

Ssebyayi also applauded Brass for Africa and KCCA for supporting the initiative and highlighted Brass for Africa's wider work with young people through music and life-skills programmes, which he said keeps young people engaged while helping them gain useful skills.

He also thanked the government for introducing the National Cleaning Day, saying it provides an opportunity for communities to come together and address challenges affecting their areas.

For Brass for Africa, the cleanup forms part of its wider health and community engagement work in Makindye.

Ronald Kabuye, Brass for Africa Country Director, said the organisation believes healthy communities begin with clean and safe environments.

"Nsambya continues to face challenges related to poor waste disposal and waste management, particularly in the informal settlements, where WASH-related health risks are increasing among the residents," Kabuye said.

"Sanitation and hygiene is one of our key focus areas. We believe in using the power of music to break barriers to health knowledge and services, helping communities access information, engage in meaningful conversations and adopt healthier practices," Kabuye stated.

Kabuye said community involvement is important to Brass for Africa because creating clean and healthy communities requires collective responsibility.

"Our efforts contribute to the national cleaning campaign, with each of us playing a part in improving waste management, reducing health risks and changing the narrative around sanitation and hygiene. Beyond our regular programmes, we believe that working together with communities can help create lasting change and healthier environments for everyone," he said.

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Josephine Aboth, Makindye Hub Coordinator at Brass for Africa, said the cleanup is not a one-off activity but part of the hub's continued efforts to address sanitation and hygiene challenges in the communities where it works.

"As Makindye Hub, one of our focused areas is health, with community health as a thematic area. We collaborated with KCCA Makindye Directorate of Public Health and Environment and Makindye Division Urban Council to carry out monthly sanitation events in the communities where we operate," she said.

"We are introducing proper hygiene practices into our music classes so that participants can share what they learn with their families and communities. By combining music with community cleaning, we make the activities more engaging and encourage people to take part in keeping their communities clean and healthy," Aboth said.

She said the cleanup in Nsambya is part of a wider plan to engage communities where Brass for Africa operates, with similar activities planned for Namuwongo and Katwe in the coming months.