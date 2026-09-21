Uganda: Speaker Oboth Appoints New Leadership of Parliamentary Commission Sub-Committees

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth has appointed new leaders to the Parliamentary Commission's sub-committees as the 12th Parliament begins work.

The appointments were made during the Commission's first meeting, with Otuke Woman MP Susan Jolly Abeja Okello appointed chairperson of the Sub-committee on Human Resource and Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe taking charge of the Sub-committee on Audit.

Napak Woman MP Faith Nakut was appointed chairperson of the Sub-committee on Finance, Planning and Administration, while Adjumani Woman MP Jessica Ababiku will represent the Parliamentary Commission on the Parliamentary Pension Scheme.

The sub-committees handle specific functions of the Parliamentary Commission, including human resource management, finance and administration, audit, and estates and facilities.

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They scrutinise policies, oversee recruitment and staff welfare, examine budgets and expenditure, and supervise parliamentary infrastructure before reporting their findings and recommendations to the full Commission for decision-making.

Sources within the Commission said Oboth urged the newly appointed leaders to work diligently and promote transparency, accountability and professionalism in the management of Parliament.

"The Speaker has tasked us to be transparent and ensure that we deliver on our mandate. As Human Resource, we shall start with a comprehensive audit to streamline staffing," Abeja said.

Nambeshe pledged to strengthen accountability, saying his committee would ensure that financial processes are properly audited and conducted above board.