Uganda: Speaker Oboth Appoints New Leadership of Parliamentary Commission Sub-Committees

21 September 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth has appointed new leaders to the Parliamentary Commission's sub-committees as the 12th Parliament begins work.

The appointments were made during the Commission's first meeting, with Otuke Woman MP Susan Jolly Abeja Okello appointed chairperson of the Sub-committee on Human Resource and Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe taking charge of the Sub-committee on Audit.

Napak Woman MP Faith Nakut was appointed chairperson of the Sub-committee on Finance, Planning and Administration, while Adjumani Woman MP Jessica Ababiku will represent the Parliamentary Commission on the Parliamentary Pension Scheme.

The sub-committees handle specific functions of the Parliamentary Commission, including human resource management, finance and administration, audit, and estates and facilities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They scrutinise policies, oversee recruitment and staff welfare, examine budgets and expenditure, and supervise parliamentary infrastructure before reporting their findings and recommendations to the full Commission for decision-making.

Sources within the Commission said Oboth urged the newly appointed leaders to work diligently and promote transparency, accountability and professionalism in the management of Parliament.

"The Speaker has tasked us to be transparent and ensure that we deliver on our mandate. As Human Resource, we shall start with a comprehensive audit to streamline staffing," Abeja said.

Nambeshe pledged to strengthen accountability, saying his committee would ensure that financial processes are properly audited and conducted above board.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.