Kenya End Cricket Cranes' Ilt20 Continent Cup Defence

Uganda's hopes of retaining the ILT20 Continent Cup were ended by Kenya after the East African rivals won the final by 39 runs at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

Kenya posted 170 for seven after opting to bat first before dismissing Uganda for 131 in 17.5 overs to secure their first title in the competition.

The defeat brought Uganda's latest campaign to an end after the Cricket Cranes had dominated the round-robin stage and entered the final as the top-ranked side.

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Uganda had defeated Kenya by 47 runs less than a day earlier, but Kenya produced a different performance in the final to overturn that result and lift the trophy.

The Cricket Cranes' bowlers initially appeared to have the upper hand after restricting Kenya to 103 for six at the end of the 15th over.

However, Kenya recovered strongly in the closing stages, with Brian Likavu and Francis Mutua providing the late acceleration that took their total to a competitive 170.

Likavu finished unbeaten on 41 from 21 deliveries, hitting two fours and four sixes, while Mutua contributed 29 off 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes. The pair put on 33 runs for the seventh wicket before Mutua was dismissed by Enock Kasaija.

Kasaija was Uganda's most successful bowler with two wickets for 34 runs from his four overs, while Juma Miyagi, Riazat Ali Shah, Matthew Musinguzi and Joseph Baguma picked up one wicket each.

Uganda's chase, however, quickly went off course as Kenya's bowlers tore through the top order. Lucas Oluoch removed Robinson Obuya, Charles Musemeza and Gerald Olipa, while Sachin Gill accounted for Anas Baig and Ronald Lutaaya as Uganda fell to 25 for five after 4.3 overs.

Captain Riazat Ali Shah then gave Uganda hope with an attacking 53 off 33 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes. Kenneth Waiswa added 17 from 13 deliveries as the pair attempted to rebuild the innings.

Their partnership was worth 49 runs before Kenya broke through, and Riazat's dismissal at 116 for eight in the 15.5th over left Uganda with little chance of completing the chase.

Matthew Musinguzi struck a late 14 from six balls, but Uganda were eventually bowled out for 131. Sachin Gill was named Player of the Match after taking three wickets for 17 runs and scoring 22 runs.

Despite the final defeat, Uganda had several individual performers during the tournament. Gerald Olipa was named Best Batsman after scoring 375 runs, including three half-centuries and three Player of the Match awards.

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Joseph Baguma was named Best Bowler after taking 17 wickets for 161 runs, with his best figures being three for 16. Kenya's Dhiren Gondaria was named Most Valuable Player after scoring 366 runs, taking three wickets and making six fielding dismissals.

Head coach Steve Tikolo said the tournament offered the young Ugandan side an opportunity to gain experience at international level, with the final exposing areas the players need to improve as they continue developing.

Vice-captain Waiswa also viewed the campaign as useful preparation for the team's upcoming assignments, particularly the experience of playing high-pressure matches against strong regional opposition.

The Cricket Cranes will now shift focus to a six-match tour of Nairobi, where they are scheduled to face Kenya in three 50-over matches and three T20s between October 5 and 13, before turning their attention to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Nigeria.

Uganda had won the ILT20 Continent Cup in Nairobi in 2023 and again in Kigali in 2024. The tournament was not held in 2025, while Kenya claimed the 2026 title in Kigali.