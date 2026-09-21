Kenya: Azimio Rebrands As Ukombozi Alliance As Opposition Seeks to Consolidate Ahead of 2027

Nairobi — The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has formally abandoned its name and adopted the Ukombozi Alliance, opening a new chapter for the opposition formation as political parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced the change on Monday during a media briefing attended by several opposition leaders, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, saying the decision had been reached unanimously by the coalition's leadership.

"Moving forward, this alliance shall no longer be called the Azimio La Umoja Coalition; we shall be called the Ukombozi Alliance," Musyoka said.

He said the rebrand was part of a broader restructuring intended to give the opposition outfit a fresh political identity and coordinate its constituent parties ahead of the next elections.

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"After today, even this podium will change because the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has this day, September 21, 2026, unanimously agreed to rebrand and change the name to Ukombozi Alliance," he said.

Kalonzo said the new outfit would operate under the philosophy "One Term, One Team, One Coalition", while insisting that the coalition was moving ahead with its plans to consolidate its constituent parties and widen its membership.

The immediate task will be to engage the Jubilee Party, with Kalonzo announcing that a meeting would be held on Tuesday to discuss the next steps following the coalition's reorganisation.

He said retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been chairman of the coalition, would convene the Jubilee meeting before the outcome is communicated to the new alliance.

"The coalition chair is the 4th President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and tomorrow he is convening the Jubilee Party meeting to make necessary and important decisions and communicate to the Ukombozi Alliance so that we move together and in union," Musyoka said.

He added that arrangements would subsequently be made for the formal transfer of the instruments of leadership from the old Azimio structure to the new political outfit.

"After that, we will make arrangements for the official handover of the chairmanship of the political party," he said.

The rebranding follows an earlier decision by the coalition leadership to overhaul its structures, policy platform and public engagement as it prepares for the 2027 elections. In August, the coalition said it was reorganising its structures and expanding its engagement with other political formations.

Musyoka said the new alliance would also seek to bring additional parties into its fold.

Among those expected to join is the Umoja na Maendeleo Party, associated with former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The United Green Movement, linked to former Chief Justice David Maraga, is also expected to join the formation, alongside other parties whose entry will be announced once the new structure is formalised.

The changes come as opposition parties separately explore new alliances and political vehicles ahead of the 2027 elections, with several formations seeking to consolidate support beyond their traditional party structures.

Kalonzo defends Uhuru

The rebranding announcement was also overshadowed by Kalonzo's reaction to Monday's High Court judgment concerning the political rights and retirement benefits of former presidents.

He used the occasion to defend Kenyatta against President William Ruto's recent description of the former president as a "rebel leader".

Musyoka argued that Kenyatta had deliberately avoided being drawn into a direct political confrontation with the President and that the 2027 contest would involve the incumbent and those seeking to challenge him, rather than a contest between Ruto and his predecessor.

"It is not, and you can see President Uhuru Kenyatta, apart from coming out and laughing it off, and talking about the Sponyo, he refuses to be drawn into that contest, because the contest will be between William Ruto and the leaders who are challenging him and the people of Kenya. It will not be a contest between him and Uhuru Kenyatta," Musyoka said.

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He further challenged the President's description of Kenyatta as a rebel leader, arguing that such language was inconsistent with the constitutional obligations of the presidency.

"So, when you call Uhuru Kenyatta a rebel leader, you are actually acting in breach of the Constitution, which you, Mr Ruto, swore to uphold," he said.

The High Court on Monday declared several provisions of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act unconstitutional, including provisions concerning the retirement benefits of former presidents and restrictions on their holding political party office. Justice Bahati Mwamuye declared Sections 4(1), 4(2), 4(3) and Section 6 unconstitutional, null and void.

The ruling has direct political significance for Kenyatta, whose continued involvement in political affairs has been a subject of debate since he left State House.

Musyoka had earlier said the coalition would respect the court process and distinguish between formal party office and political participation.