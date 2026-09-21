Kenya: Safaricom Extends Lead in Fixed Internet Market With Over 1mn Users

Nairobi — Safaricom added 289,201 fixed internet subscribers in the year to June 30, 2026, extending its lead in Kenya's fixed internet market.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said Safaricom had 1.02 million fixed internet subscribers as of June 30, up from 735,749 a year earlier.

Its market share increased from 34.3 percent to 36.1 percent during the period.

Jamii Telecommunications' subscribers also increased, rising from 442,076 to 541,003. However, its market share declined from 20.6 percent to 19.1 percent.

Poa Internet lost 19,953 subscribers, with its customer base falling from 268,554 to 248,601.

Starlink added 10,191 fixed internet subscribers during the period, increasing its customer base from 17,425 to 27,616.

The Elon Musk-owned satellite internet provider's market share increased from 0.8 percent to one per cent.