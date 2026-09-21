South Africa: Trio in Cuffs As Police Crack Dawn Park Murder

21 September 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Three suspects, one man and two women, have been arrested in connection with the Dawn Park murder, police say.
  • The trio is due to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates' Court today, as police say all nine murder cases in the series remain a priority.

Police say they've made a breakthrough in the investigation into the Dawn Park murder, the ninth in a series of women's killings that have gripped Gauteng since July.

Three suspects, one man and two women, were arrested over the weekend by the Gauteng Murder and Robbery Unit in connection with the case. They are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates' Court today.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said all nine murder cases remain a priority for investigators.

"We remain committed to ensuring that these investigations are pursued with the urgency and determination they require. Our investigators are following all available leads and are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice," Dimpane said.

Police say further details on the case will come out in court today.

This arrest follows mounting public pressure, including this Friday's "Picket for Justice" outside Kempton Park police station and other protests across the country, demanding action over the killings.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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