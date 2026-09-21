Namibia: Father, Son Killed in Hippo Attack

Ikaba — A father and his son drowned after a hippopotamus reportedly attacked and overturned their canoe while a family of five was crossing a channel near Ikaba in the Zambezi region on Friday.

The two, believed to be Zambian nationals, were travelling with a woman and two other children when the incident occurred, according to Ikaba Induna Bernard Likando.

Likando told New Era yesterday that the family was crossing from Mpokano towards Kalonda village when they encountered hippos in the channel.

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"They found those hippos, and they were pushing their canoe," Likando said.

He said the woman and two children survived, while the man and one child died in the incident.

Control warden for wildlife and national parks in the Zambezi Region, Mulife Muyoba, however, cautioned that the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths had not yet been established, as a full written report from investigators was still outstanding.

"I understand the man and the son unfortunately were killed during the incident," Muyoba said, adding that he could not confirm whether they drowned or died in another manner.

Muyoba said the Namibian Police Force recovered the bodies and would be responsible for informing the victims' next of kin.

He said authorities were considering putting down the hippo involved because of the nature of the incident and its potential to pose a continued threat to the community.

"We take decisions like that because of the nature of what happened," Muyoba said, explaining that wildlife authorities do not automatically kill animals involved in incidents with people.

"If it was something where maybe the people were wrong, or they were doing illegal activity, we don't always do that. We leave the animals alive," he said.

Muyoba said there were reportedly more than 60 hippos in the area, warning residents to avoid crossing or fishing in places where the animals are known to congregate.

"The community needs to avoid using the same channel. Or they get to use this channel, but far away from the hippos," he said.

He acknowledged that fishing is an important source of livelihood for communities living along the waterways but urged residents to prioritise their safety.

"Life is more valuable than getting fish where you know that there is a risk," Muyoba said.

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Likando said the warning was difficult to enforce because residents depend heavily on the river for food and livelihoods.

"We told them. We know the people from this village. That river is the one where they get some food from," he said.

He also raised concerns about another hippo that has reportedly been occupying a crossing point near Ngulua, in the Kasaya area.

Likando said residents had reported the matter to the relevant authorities last year and again this year but claimed that no intervention had taken place.

"There is no place where they can cross. Just that place. But that place, there is a hippo, it stays there," he said.

According to Likando, the animal remains in the area and continues to pose a danger to people who have no alternative crossing point.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over the dangers faced by communities that depend on waterways for fishing, transport and access to neighbouring villages, particularly in areas where hippos are known to be concentrated.

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