Nigeria: Free-Scoring Falconets Face Gritty Colombia to Reach

12 Years — Nigeria's Falconets will face Colombia in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

Scheduled for today, at the Stadion Miejski L̸KS L̸ód, this high-stakes matchup pits Africa's sole surviving representative against a resilient South American side.

Nigeria enters the quarter-finals bursting with confidence after a statement 3-0 thrashing of England in the Round of 16. Midfielder Tosin Rafiu set the tone early with an early brilliant solo goal, followed by a second-half left-footed volley from Janet Akekoromowei and a final strike by Mary Mamudu. Equally decisive was captain and goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, who preserved the clean sheet by saving a crucial first-half penalty.

Since bouncing back from an opening-day defeat to Spain, the two-time tournament runners-up have unleashed an unstoppable attack, firing 13 goals across their last four matches. Driven by extensive tournament pedigree and explosive forward play, Nigeria looks primed to book a semi-final ticket for the first time since 2014.

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Conversely, Colombia arrives in the last eight after navigating a much tighter path. They scraped through the group phase as one of the best third-placed teams before ending the dreams of host nation Poland with a gritty 1-0 victory in the Round of 16. A late 89th-minute own goal, forced by Mariana Silva's deflected shot, secured their second consecutive U-20 World Cup quarter-final appearance.

While the South Americans have struggled to find consistency in front of goal, their rugged defensive setup and tactical discipline make them a dangerous knockout opponent capable of frustrating the free-scoring Nigerians.

This encounter promises a classic clash of styles: Nigeria's quick transitions and ruthless efficiency up front testing Colombia's physical backline.

With a prized semi-final spot against either defending champions DPR Korea or Canada on the line, the Falconets must maintain their offensive fluidity while avoiding lapses against a opportunistic Colombian side.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Moses Aduku insists his girls will not go into the Municipal Stadium with any sense of achievement or over-confidence.

"It will be unwise for us to keep thinking of the win over England. That match is gone and we already cut short our celebration immediately after in the dressing room to focus on the encounter with Colombia. The Colombians sent out the host nation and will not be a walk-in-the-park for us.

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"We must put our best foot forward, contest every ball and go for victory. The girls realise that this is an extraordinary opportunity for them to write their names in gold in Nigeria football."

The Falconets exuded confidence and great spirit during yesterday's official training, which coincided with payment of outstanding daily allowances for the players and officials by the Nigeria Football Federation.

NFF's Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, who personally splashed a token of appreciation on the players aside the daily allowances, charged the girls to go all out today: "You have sustained a great mentality in this tournament since the 0-0 draw with China in your second match.

"Tournaments naturally get tougher at the closing stages. However, tough teams get tougher when the going gets tough. The NFF has confidence in you to make Nigeria proud by not only overcoming the Colombian challenge, but also going all the way to lift the trophy for the very first time."