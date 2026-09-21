South Africa: No Renewed Widespread Sardine Deaths - DFFE

As the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) continues to monitor the 2026 sardine mortality event, no renewed widespread mortality has been observed.

"No renewed widespread mortality has been reported. The only new report during the past week was an isolated fresh sardine stranding near Mbotyi on the northern Wild Coast on 11 September 2026," the department said in a statement on Monday.

The department said the temporary precautionary fisheries measure implemented on 11 September 2026 remains in force until 2 October 2026.

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"During this period, each right holder may land no more than 25% of its outstanding 2026 directed sardine total allowable catch. The measure applies west and east of Cape Agulhas while monitoring and scientific work continue," the department said.

The available evidence did not indicate that the mortality had reduced the sardine population sufficiently to warrant complete closure.

The current measure in place is precautionary and time-limited, and can be reviewed sooner if conditions deteriorate.

According to the department, the industry confirmed that strong winds prevented recent fishing west of Cape Agulhas and that fishing opportunities in Algoa Bay were also limited by the weather.

Only one catch of sardine, amounting to 26 tonnes, has been taken since the beginning of September.

"Pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) remains the strongest identified biological factor associated with the event and has been confirmed in affected sardines from the Western Cape and Algoa Bay. Monitoring, sampling and laboratory investigations are continuing.

"Earlier KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) samples tested negative for PHV, but only a small number were tested. Additional samples are expected and are important for determining whether that result is consistent across a broader sample.

"If these also test negative, this will support, but not prove, that the event did not extend into KZN, consistent with the reported mortality front ending before it reached the province. No effects on sardine-dependent seabirds or marine mammals have been confirmed," the department said.

PHV is a fish virus and is not known to infect people. Commercially produced sardine products released through regulated channels remain safe.

The department said members of the public should nevertheless not collect or consume dead or dying sardines found on beaches or floating near shore, feed them to pets, or use them as bait.

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The Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group will meet on 29 September 2026 to review the available evidence and reconsider management of the fishery before the temporary measure ends.

The planned October/November hydroacoustic survey will provide the first fisheries-independent estimate of sardine biomass and distribution following the event.