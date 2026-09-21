Namibia: NAC Suspends All New and Ongoing Procurement Activities

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has temporarily suspended all new and ongoing procurement activities, putting tenders, bid evaluations and other procurement processes on hold until further notice.

The suspension has taken effect immediately and applies to procurement processes that have not yet resulted in a formally concluded contract.

In a public notice, NAC says the suspension covers "all stages of the procurement cycle", regardless of the procurement method being used or the stage the process has reached.

This includes invitations for bids, expressions of interest, bid evaluations, adjudications and direct procurement processes.

As a result, NAC says all active advertisements inviting bids have been cancelled and bidders who had intended to submit bids are no longer required to do so.

"All affected active advertisements of invitations for bids are hereby cancelled and bidders are not required to make any submissions," NAC says.

The company also confirms that bids which had already closed but had not yet been adjudicated have been placed on hold.

NAC says the measure is temporary and did not indicate when procurement activities would resume.

"Existing duly executed contracts and agreements remain unaffected and will continue to be administered in accordance with their respective terms and conditions," NAC says.