Uganda: Alarm Bells for Kasese As Rivers Swell

Heavy overnight rainfall has caused major rivers in Kasese District to swell, with River Nyamwamba bursting its banks and flooding communities in parts of Kasese Municipality.

The flooding has renewed concerns about the district's preparedness for heavier rainfall during the ongoing rainy season, particularly in communities along river channels, low-lying areas and other flood-prone locations.

Kasese lies at the foot of the Rwenzori Mountains, where heavy rainfall in the highlands can quickly increase water volumes flowing downstream through the district's major rivers.

Rivers Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani and Mubuku all recorded significant rises following the rains, with Nyamwamba overflowing its channel and affecting homes and property in several communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kasese Municipality Deputy Town Clerk Zedekiah Kayiri said some sections of Nyamwamba have weak points where water can easily escape its channel and reach nearby communities.

Kayiri called for accelerated intervention by the Ministry of Water and Environment to find a permanent solution to the recurring flooding along the river.

"The river has known weak points where water can break out of its channel and disrupt communities within the municipality, and therefore we ask the relevant Ministry to act swiftly towards River Nyamwamba," Kayiri said.

More than 80 houses were reportedly affected by the latest flooding, while at least 20 households were displaced.

Kasese District Disaster Focal Person Joseph Isingoma said the impact should serve as a warning to communities in vulnerable areas as more rainfall is expected.

"The latest rains left more than 80 houses affected while 20 households were displaced. This is a serious warning while more rains are still expected," Isingoma said.

Local leaders have urged residents living in high-risk areas to consider temporary relocation to safer places for the remainder of the rainy season.

Nyamwamba Division LCIII Chairperson Brian Kauntura asked residents in the most vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures rather than wait for floodwaters to reach their homes.

"I want to urge those living in areas of vulnerability to consider immediate relocation as we monitor the situation," Kauntura said.

The recurring floods have left communities along the river facing repeated threats to homes and property, while local authorities continue to rely largely on emergency measures when water levels rise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Municipal authorities say a lasting solution will require addressing the points where Nyamwamba regularly breaks its banks and reducing the exposure of communities living in flood-prone areas.

With the rainy season continuing, residents have been urged to remain vigilant, monitor weather and disaster warnings and move to safer locations whenever advised.

The latest flooding has once again highlighted Kasese's exposure to extreme weather and the need for both immediate preparedness and longer-term measures to protect communities from rising flood risks.