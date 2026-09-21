Kenya: Three Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Nakuru

21 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sandra Osike

Nakuru — Police have arrested three suspected armed robbers following a coordinated operation and high-speed chase in Nakuru East Sub-County.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, by officers from Bondeni Police Station following reports of armed robberies in Manyani and Kivumbini estates.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers received emergency calls from members of the public reporting that three armed men riding on a motorcycle were allegedly terrorising and robbing residents in the two estates.

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Officers responded to the reports and launched a pursuit of the suspects through the area.

After a prolonged chase, police intercepted and arrested all three men within Manyani Estate.

During the operation, officers recovered weapons and the motorcycle allegedly used in the reported robberies.

The suspects were escorted to Bondeni Police Station, where they remain in custody pending completion of police processing and arraignment in court.

The NPS commended members of the public for promptly reporting the suspected criminal activity, saying the information enabled officers to respond quickly.

The arrests come as police continue to rely on public reporting to support crime prevention and security operations.

The suspects are expected to face court proceedings as investigations and other police procedures continue.

The allegations against the suspects will be tested through the court process.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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