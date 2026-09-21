Africa: What to Know Ahead of UN General Assembly

About 130 Heads of State and government from across the world will gather in New York, USA, from September 22 to 28 to discuss major global issues and set out their positions on matters ranging from peace and security to climate, health and development.

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The general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly will run from Tuesday, September 22, to Saturday, September 26, before resuming on Monday, September 28, guided by the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all."

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Key issues on the agenda

Alongside the General Debate, a series of high-level meetings will examine specific global challenges.

September 23: Development and climate

A high-level meeting will mark the 40th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development, adopted by the General Assembly in 1986.

The meeting will examine its role in promoting human dignity, equality, participation and fair access to economic resources.

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The same day, leaders from developed and developing countries, vulnerable nations and major energy producers and consumers will meet for an event on climate action and a just transition.

Discussions will focus on accelerating the energy transition, strengthening energy security, advancing climate justice and responding to the worsening climate crisis, 10 years after the Paris Agreement.

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September 24: Sea-level rise

World leaders, experts and other stakeholders will meet to address the growing threat posed by rising sea levels.

The discussions will seek greater political commitment and international cooperation, with particular attention to small island developing states and low-lying coastal areas.

September 25: Pandemic preparedness

A one-day high-level meeting will focus on preventing, preparing for and responding to pandemics and other public health emergencies.

Under the theme of a multilateral and intergenerational approach based on equity and solidarity, the meeting is expected to produce a political declaration agreed through consensus.

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September 28: Racism and racial discrimination

The UN will mark the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, adopted at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism.

The meeting will focus on mobilising public support for its implementation and efforts to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

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September 29: Nuclear disarmament

The high-level programme will continue on September 29 with a meeting to discuss the UN's long-standing goal of nuclear disarmament, which was addressed in the organisation's first General Assembly resolution in 1946.

Beyond these meetings, other high-level discussions will cover issues including peace and security, health, climate and the governance of artificial intelligence.