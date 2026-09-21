Rwanda: Our Objective Is to Qualify for Afcon 2027--Mickels

Rwanda striker Joy-Lance Mickels has set his sights on helping Amavubi return to the Africa Cup of Nations, insisting the team has the quality and determination needed to qualify for the 2027 tournament.

The forward made the remarks shortly after arriving in Kigali on Monday as Rwanda stepped up preparations for its opening Group K qualifier against Liberia at Amahoro Stadium on September 25.

Following an impressive UEFA Champions League campaign with Sabah FC, Mickels said securing a place at the AFCON finals with the national team would be another historic achievement and an opportunity to give back to his country.

"I am proud to have put Rwanda on the global map, especially through the UEFA Champions League. Every player dreams of playing in that competition, but for me it was even more special because I became the first Rwandan to do so," he said.

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"I want to give back to the country that has given me so much. Our objective is to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations because it has been a long time since Rwanda last played there. I am confident that, together with my teammates, we can achieve it."

Rwanda have not featured at the continental showpiece since the 2004 edition in Tunisia, making the upcoming qualifying campaign an important opportunity for the national team to return to the tournament.

With Group K also featuring Mali and Cape Verde, Mickels and his teammates face a challenging route to qualification and will be keen to make a strong start against Liberia on home soil.

Defender Ange Mutsinzi also believes Rwanda can rise to the occasion, stressing that collecting maximum points at home could prove crucial in the qualification race.

"I am ready for the match, even though it will be a tough one. Our aim is to collect points, especially at home," Mutsinzi said.

"Rwandans should be assured that we will give everything on the pitch to make them proud. We ask them to come out in large numbers and support us."

After facing Liberia in Kigali, Amavubi will travel to Praia to take on Cape Verde on September 29.