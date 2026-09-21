Kenya: Eight Utumishi Girls Students Charged With Murder Denied Bail

Nairobi — The Kibera High Court has denied bail to eight Utumishi Girls Academy students facing murder charges over a dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 fellow students.

The eight subject minors are facing 16 counts of murder in connection with the deadly fire at the school in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The students pleaded not guilty when they appeared before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza in July.

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The court has maintained strict safeguards to protect the identities of the minors, directing that they be referred to as "subject minors" during the proceedings.

The prosecution had opposed their release on bail, citing concerns surrounding the seriousness of the charges and the circumstances of the case.

The State also told the court that survivors of the fire and families of the victims continued to require psychological support following the deaths of the 16 students.

The fire occurred at Utumishi Girls Academy in late May 2026 and also left dozens of students injured. Reports indicate that 79 students were injured in the incident.

The case has been handled under child-protection safeguards, with the court previously directing that the identities of the minors remain confidential and warning against attempts to expose them publicly.

The eight students had earlier undergone mental assessments before taking plea, with the court finding them fit to participate in the proceedings.

The murder case will now proceed under the directions of the Kibera High Court as the prosecution and defence continue with the legal process.