Rwanda: Chinese Road Enterprises Created Over 500,000 Jobs for Rwandans - Report

Chinese companies operating in Rwanda have created about 500,000 jobs for Rwandans in the past five decades, as investment and business ties between the two countries continue to expand, according to the 2026 Social Responsibility Report of Chinese Enterprises in Rwanda, released last week.

The report was released last week as Rwanda and China marked 55 years of diplomatic relations.

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The report details that China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), which has operated in Rwanda for 52 years, has completed more than 90 projects and constructed about 1,500 kilometres of roads.

It says CRBC has created more than 500,000 jobs for Rwandans over its 52 years of operations in the country.

According to the report, the Kivu Belt Road project alone employed 1,500 local workers, while Power China's Nyabarongo II Hydropower Project provided 1,064 local jobs.

In manufacturing, C&D Garment employs more than 6,000 local workers, with women accounting for 80 per cent of its workforce. Average wages at the company are reported to be more than 20 per cent above Rwanda's statutory minimum wage.

The report also points to investments in healthcare including the expanded Masaka Hospital, constructed by Shanghai Construction Group, which has 837 beds and is reported to serve more than 300,000 residents.

Meanwhile, a traditional Chinese medicine programme run by the China Medical Team at Masaka and Kibagabaga hospitals recorded 14,913 patient visits as of July.

Other areas of cooperation:

Education and skills development are also highlighted. Huawei's DigiTruck programme trained 1,836 people over the past 12 months, while Forever TVET has trained more than 2,500 graduates.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda is reported to have reached nearly 30,000 learners through 14 teaching sites over 17 years.

The report also documents community support and emergency response by Chinese enterprises. CRBC says it cleared 48 kilometres of disaster-relief roads within 30 hours during the 2025 floods in Rwanda's Western Province.

Environmental initiatives highlighted in the report include 1,500 hectares of planted bamboo forests out of a 2,129-hectare concession, as well as a 44.28 kWp solar photovoltaic energy-storage system at Forever TVET.

Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Gao Wenqi said responsible business practices are essential to building lasting cooperation between Chinese companies and their host communities.

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"As a responsible major developing country, the Chinese government is committed to guiding Chinese enterprises to comply with the laws and regulations of China and host countries, to regulate business conduct, maintain sound market order, promote industry self-discipline and continuously improve social and environmental performance," Gao said.

Gao highlighted the contribution of Chinese enterprises to Rwanda's economic and social development through job creation, skills transfer and investment across different sectors.

"In Rwanda, Chinese enterprises have been working hard, creating jobs, transferring skills, contributing to economic and social development," he said.

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Gao said China remains committed to supporting Rwanda's development ambitions through continued cooperation.

"This year marks the 55th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, so I have every reason to believe that our bilateral relations have entered the best period in history. Rwanda and China are good friends and we are comprehensive strategic partners," he said.

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Acting CEO of the Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF), Callixte Kanamugire, said that over the years, Chinese enterprises have become important partners in Rwanda's economic and social development.

"Their participation can be seen in infrastructure construction, manufacturing, mining, information and communication technology, trade and many other sectors," he noted.