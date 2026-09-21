South Africa: Police Torture Case Postponed for 11th Time

Trial set for May 2027, three and a half years after Mowbray barber was assaulted by SAPS

The trial of three police officers accused of torturing a barber nearly three years ago has been set down for 19 May 2027.

Lieutenant-colonel Delmore Manuel, constable Jermaine Conradie and constable Leigh-Ann Maroon were accused of repeatedly assaulting barber Juma Igiraneza during a raid on his workplace in Mowbray on 7 November 2023.

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He was beaten with a baseball bat and suffocated with a plastic bag. Police were trying to get information about the whereabouts of his boss.

Monday's appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court marked the 11th time the case has been postponed.

"I am confident that this is the final date and all involved, including the interpreter, have also agreed that this date is suitable for them," said magistrate Karel Meyer.

The trial had previously been set down for March 2025, but collapsed over plea negotiations. It was then set to begin in April 2026, but there was no Kirundi interpreter available for Igiraneza's testimony. The state then provisionally withdrew charges and reinstated them a month later.

All three officers are still on active duty. Disciplinary action by the SAPS resulted in Conradie receiving a final written warning, Maroon receiving a written warning, and Manuel being found not guilty. Manuel is currently the station commander in Muizenberg.

Igiraneza travelled from the Eastern Cape to attend Monday's court appearance. Asked how he felt about the postponement, he just shrugged.

"I guess we will be back here next year," said his brother, Sabushimike Gervais Hamza.