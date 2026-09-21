Africa: World Recognizing Africa as a 'Gamechanger for Global Business' - UN Chief

Geneva — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Global Africa Business Initiative that Africa represents a $3 trillion market opportunity and the world is finally recognizing it as a “gamechanger for global business”.

He addressed the 5th initiative titled Unstoppable Africa on Sept. 20, saying, “We come together inspired by a simple truth: that Africa’s future must be shaped by Africans, for Africans. That vision is rapidly gaining momentum.”

Guterres noted in his address to the African Union chairperson that Africa has the world’s fastest-growing labour force, holds 30 percent of global mineral resources and 60 percent of the solar potential.

Financial markets are taking notice, and Africa’s fintech sector is now the continent’s largest draw for investment capital, he noted.

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‘No more plundering’

Still, he said the world must ensure that Africa’s vast natural resources – particularly critical minerals – create local value and decent jobs, rather than simply being shipped overseas, and he said there should be “no more plundering”.

“In short, the shift you long envisioned is taking place: from doing business in Africa, to doing business with Africa.”

Africa is “home to a growing cohort of thought leaders and youth entrepreneurs,” said the UN chief at the New York event according to a release made in Geneva.

“We are here to deepen investments, empower dealmakers, and build genuine partnerships. And the signals of growth are strong.”

Africa booming in renewable energy field

In the essential field of renewable energy, Africa is booming, said Guterres.

He noted that Kenya now generates more than 90 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, while Morocco is developing plans for the Pont de la Méditerranée, a submarine cable to supply green electricity to Europe.

In the technology arena, Tunisia is competing globally in AI and computer vision software, and Rwanda is pioneering nationwide drone delivery.

“Africa’s star is also rising in the entertainment sector,” observed Guterres, with Nigeria, South Africa, and Senegal creating music and film for audiences across the globe.

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“All this has financial markets taking notice,” the UN chief extolled. “Africa’s fintech sector is now the continent’s largest draw for investment capital.”

Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area is on track to reach $230 billion in 2026.

Despite global turbulence, all the wars and problems facing the world, Africa’s economy grew 4.4 percent in 2025.

Headwinds intensifying

“But the headwinds are intensifying,” noted Guterres.

Without referring to U.S. President Donald Trump specifically, he said tariffs are less predictable.

“Competition over critical minerals is rising. And the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are reverberating through supply chains for fertilizers, food, and fuel,” he said, while costs are increasing along with interest rates.

“Yet these disruptions also create an opportunity: to move from economies that depend on exports, to value that stays and grows at home,” said the UN chief.

Guterres also observed that in the continent’s conflicts, it is vital that Africa takes ownership and bring local mediation to bear, as it has in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“And Africa also needs permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council, where it can contribute to dialogue and action for the whole globe,” he said.