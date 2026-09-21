Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Comprehensive Wage Increase for Civil Protection Corps

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, ordered a comprehensive increase in wages for Civil Protection personnel and a revision of their statutory framework, in line with climate change and the major risks faced by members of this corps, according to a statement issued by the Council of Ministers.

On the revision of the statutory framework for Civil Protection personnel and their compensation system, the President of the Republic renewed his thanks to the members of this corps for their dedication to carrying out their duties.

He stated that "the time has come to review their statutory framework, in line with global climate shifts and the growing hazards facing Civil Protection personnel."

The President's orders and directives in this regard included "a comprehensive increase in wages for Civil Protection personnel through a revision of the salary index points and a review of the rank structure, in a manner consistent with the corps' areas of specialization and the classification of the duties performed by administrative and field personnel."

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The President of the Republic also instructed that "the statutory framework should take into account enhanced compensation for personnel working in the field and their families, and that the training of Civil Protection personnel should continue throughout their careers in order to maintain a high level of operational effectiveness and full readiness in the field, thereby helping to prevent loss of life during interventions."

The President of the Republic also ordered "a technical and technological review of fieldwork equipment and resources, including the acquisition of advanced equipment and the establishment of a plan for its renewal; the creation of monitoring points and sub-centres in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture in areas with high forest density; the gradual strengthening of the firefighting aircraft fleet, depending on availability on the international market; as well as the institutionalization of seasonal volunteering within Civil Protection, with the establishment of a comprehensive system for protecting volunteers."